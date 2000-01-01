Neurocrine Biosciences Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NBIX)
North American company
- Market Cap$10.851bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NBIX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS64125C1099
Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States.