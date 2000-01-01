NeuroMetrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NURO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NURO
- Market Cap$2.930m
- SymbolNASDAQ:NURO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
- Currency
- ISINUS6412557083
Company Profile
NeuroMetrix Inc is engaged in product development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and sales and marketing. It mainly produces bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.