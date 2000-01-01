Company Profile

Neurones SA is a France-based technology sector company. Its core business involves the provision of Information Technology (IT) services catering to the needs of hardware, software and consulting. Its operations are thereby divided into three segments: Infrastructure Services, Application Services, and Consulting Services. The Infrastructure segment is the strongest revenue driver through the provision of such services as IT operations, IT service management, systems and network, server, application, and workstation outsourcing. Its second most profitable business is carried out through the Application segment, which entails SAP, Web and decision support, social media, data analysis.