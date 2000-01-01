NeuroPace Inc (NASDAQ:NPCE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NPCE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NPCE

  • Market Cap$555.140m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NPCE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6412881053

Company Profile

NeuroPace Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people suffering from epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. It derives substantially all its revenue from the sales of RNS System to hospitals facilities (typically Level 4 CECs) that implant RNS System.

Latest NPCE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .