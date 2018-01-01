NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Share Price

Interactive Investor
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd

Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, these diseases include Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, or ALS, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others. Its lead product candidate, PrimeC, is a novel extended-release, or ER, oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of two generic FDA-approved drugs, ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, combined in a specific ratio.

