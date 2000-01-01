Neurosoft SA (MTA:NRST)
- Market Cap€27.630m
- SymbolMTA:NRST
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINGRS802003004
Company Profile
Neurosoft SA is a Greek software company. It designs, develops, customizes and provides maintenance of integrated software systems for its business areas including Factoring and Financials, Sports Betting and Gaming Analytics, ICT and MICT and CSS.