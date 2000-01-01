Neurotech International Ltd (ASX:NTI)

APAC company
Market Info - NTI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTI

  • Market CapAUD1.900m
  • SymbolASX:NTI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NTI9

Company Profile

Neurotech International Ltd is a medical device and solutions company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of technological solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of such conditions, starting with autism.

