NeutriSci International Inc (TSX:NU)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NU

  • Market CapCAD3.020m
  • SymbolTSX:NU
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64129Y1079

Company Profile

NeutriSci International Inc is a Canada based company principally engaged in the market development for nutraceutical products. Its products include Neuenergy and BluScience.

Latest NU news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .