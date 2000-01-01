Nevada King Gold Corp (TSX:NKG)

North American company
Company Info - NKG

  • Market CapCAD166.370m
  • SymbolTSX:NKG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6413531071

Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp is a mineral claim holder in the State of Nevada. It owns an interest in the Atlanta Mine and the Iron Point Vanadium Project in Nevada. The Atlanta Mine is a historical gold-silver producer. The Iron Point Vanadium Project has high voltage electric power lines running through the project area and a railroad line passing across the northern property boundary.

