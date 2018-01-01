Nevada Silver Corp (TSX:NSC) Share Price

NSC
Nevada Silver Corp
North American company
Right Arrow 1
Basic Material
Right Arrow 2
Silver
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XTSX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
Nevada Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.
Symbol
TSX:NSC
ISIN
CA64145K1075
Currency
CAD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest NSC News