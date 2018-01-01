Nevada Silver Corp (TSX:NSC) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Nevada Silver Corp (TSX:NSC)

Nevada Silver Corp

North American company

Basic Material

Silver

Company Profile

Nevada Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company with its material asset being the 100% owned Corcoran Canyon Silver Project in Nevada. The corporation also holds a manganese project in Minnesota, USA.

CA64145K1075

CAD

