Nevada Zinc Corp (TSX:NZN)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NZN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NZN
- Market CapCAD2.600m
- SymbolTSX:NZN
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA64151W1023
Company Profile
Nevada Zinc Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is mineral exploration in Nevada, United States and Yukon, Canada. Nevada Zinc operates in two reportable operating segments, being mineral exploration.