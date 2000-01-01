Nevado Resources Corp (TSX:VDO.H)
- Market CapCAD0.680m
- SymbolTSX:VDO.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINCA64151V2030
Nevado Resources Corp is an exploration and evaluation stage company. It is in the business of acquiring, exploring, evaluating and developing mining properties. Its projects include La Blache Property and Fermont Property.