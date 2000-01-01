Nevado Resources Corp (TSX:VDO.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VDO.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VDO.H

  • Market CapCAD0.680m
  • SymbolTSX:VDO.H
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64151V2030

Company Profile

Nevado Resources Corp is an exploration and evaluation stage company. It is in the business of acquiring, exploring, evaluating and developing mining properties. Its projects include La Blache Property and Fermont Property.

Latest VDO.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .