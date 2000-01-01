Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NVRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NVRO
- Market Cap$3.441bn
- SymbolNYSE:NVRO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS64157F1030
Company Profile
Nevro Corp develops and sells medical devices mainly in the United States. Its main product is the Senza system which is intended to relieve leg and spinal cord pain with the application of the HF10 therapy.