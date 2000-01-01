Company Profile

New Age Exploration Ltd is an Australian-based exploration company. The company's flagship project is the Lochinvar Coking Coal Project in the UK. Lochinvar is well-located to supply European mills with access to rail and ports. It also has an interest in the Otago Pioneer Quartz Gold Exploration Project. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the UK and New Zealand.New Age Exploration Ltd is engaged in the exploration activities with the view of identifying mineral deposits. Its projects include Redmoor Tungsten-Tin project and Lochinvar Coking Coal project.