New Age Exploration Ltd (ASX:NAE)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NAE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NAE
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:NAE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NAE8
Company Profile
New Age Exploration Ltd is an Australian-based exploration company. The company's flagship project is the Lochinvar Coking Coal Project in the UK. Lochinvar is well-located to supply European mills with access to rail and ports. It also has an interest in the Otago Pioneer Quartz Gold Exploration Project. Geographically, the group has a business presence in the UK and New Zealand.New Age Exploration Ltd is engaged in the exploration activities with the view of identifying mineral deposits. Its projects include Redmoor Tungsten-Tin project and Lochinvar Coking Coal project.