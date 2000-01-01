New Age Metals Inc (TSX:NAM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NAM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NAM

  • Market CapCAD3.870m
  • SymbolTSX:NAM
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64157G1019

Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), precious and base metals minerals properties. Its project includes the River Valley PGM project.

Latest NAM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .