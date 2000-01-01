New Century Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd (SEHK:1518)

APAC company
Company Info - 1518

  • Market CapHKD1.400bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1518
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6446R1020

Company Profile

New Century Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd is engaged in provision of medical services in pediatrics & obstetrics and gynecology for children and women in China. It also sells pharmaceuticals and related goods and provides hospital consulting services.

