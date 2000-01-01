New China Life Insurance Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1336)

Company Info - 1336

  • Market CapHKD147.865bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1336
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorInsurance - Life
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001922

Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd provides insurance services in the People's Republic of China. Its operating segments include individual insurance business, group insurance business and other business.

