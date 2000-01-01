Company Profile

New Concept Energy Inc is an oil and gas company which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells and mineral leases in Athens and Meigs Counties in Ohio and in Calhoun, Jackson and Roane Counties in West Virginia. The company operates through one segments comprising oil and gas operations.