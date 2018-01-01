New Energy One Acquisition Corp (LSE:NEOA) Share Price

NEOA
New Energy One Acquisition Corp
UK company
Financial Services
Shell Companies
/
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XLON
-
Updated: -
Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
New Energy One Acquisition Corp PLC is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the United Kingdom that has been established to focus on pursuing a Business Combination with targets that are positioned to participate in or benefit from the global transition towards a low carbon economy.
LSE:NEOA
GB00BNZHM998
GBX
Loading Comparison
Latest NEOA News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News