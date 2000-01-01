Company Profile

New England Realty Associates LP is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties. The company holds around 29 properties which include residential buildings; mixed-use residential, retail and office buildings; commercial buildings and individual units at condominium complex. In addition, it operates commercial shopping center in Framingham, commercial buildings in Newton and Brookline and mixed-use properties in Boston, Brockton and Newton. Geographically all the business activity of the firm is functioned from Massachusetts.