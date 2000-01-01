New Flyer Industries Inc (TSE:NFI)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD3.361bn
  • SymbolTSE:NFI
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Manufacturers
  • ISINCA64438T4019

Company Profile

New Flyer Industries Inc is a manufacturer of transit bus and motor coach. It is also a distributor of aftermarket parts in North America with fabrication, manufacturing, distribution and service centers in Canada and the United States.

