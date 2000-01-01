New Fortress Energy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:NFE)

North American company
Company Info - NFE

  • Market Cap$8.801bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:NFE
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
  • Currency
  • ISINUS6443931000

Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is an integrated gas-to-power company. The company is mainly engaged in providing modern infrastructure solutions to create cleaner, reliable energy while generating a positive economic impact. Its business model spans the entire production and delivery chain from natural gas procurement and liquefaction to logistics, shipping, terminals, and conversion or development of a natural gas-fired generation. Geographically, it has operations in North America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

