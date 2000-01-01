New Found Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NFG)

North American company
Market Info - NFG

Company Info - NFG

  • Market CapCAD293.840m
  • SymbolTSX:NFG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64440N1033

Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company's principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Latest NFG news

