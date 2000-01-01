Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company with operations across the globe. The company has a portfolio of four producing assets: the New Afton Mine in Canada, the Mesquite Mine in the United States, and the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Rainy River and Blackwater projects in Canada, along with a minority stake in the gold stream on the El Morro project in Chile. The New Afton Mine is the largest division, contributing roughly 50% of group revenue.New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties.