New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NGD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGD

  • Market CapCAD493.450m
  • SymbolTSE:NGD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6445351068

Company Profile

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company with operations across the globe. The company has a portfolio of four producing assets: the New Afton Mine in Canada, the Mesquite Mine in the United States, and the Cerro San Pedro Mine in Mexico. In addition, New Gold owns 100% of the Rainy River and Blackwater projects in Canada, along with a minority stake in the gold stream on the El Morro project in Chile. The New Afton Mine is the largest division, contributing roughly 50% of group revenue.New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties.

Latest NGD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .