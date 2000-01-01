New Hope Corp Ltd (ASX:NHC)
New Hope Corporation is an Australian pure-play thermal coal miner. Its two operating assets—the 100% owned New Acland coal mine and its 80% interest in the Bengalla coal mine—produce a cumulative 12 million tonnes of salable thermal coal annually. The vast majority of New Hope’s production is sold into seaborne thermal coal export markets. Reserves at New Acland and Bengalla are sufficient to support multi-decade mine lives. New Hope’s undeveloped coal resources are extensive and include exploration status coal resources in excess of 1 billion tonnes in Queensland’s Surat basin.New Hope Corp Ltd is engaged in the business of mining thermal coal. It operates the Acland mine in Queensland and the company also holds interest in Bengalla in New South Wales.