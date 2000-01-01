New Horizon Health Ltd Ordinary Shares (SEHK:6606)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6606

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6606

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:6606
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6485S1021

Company Profile

New Horizon Health Ltd is a leader in early cancer screening in China and a pioneer in home testing. The company's focuses on cancer prevention and cure through screening and early detection.

Latest 6606 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .