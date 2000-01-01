New Klondike Exploration Ltd (TSX:NK.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NK.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NK.H
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:NK.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA6463701061
Company Profile
New Klondike Exploration Ltd is a junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its mineral exploration projects include Goldstorm project, Nickel Offsets and Santa Maria.