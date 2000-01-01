New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCI
- Market CapCAD500.630m
- SymbolTSE:BCI
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINCA64672W1023
Company Profile
New Look Vision Group Inc is an operator of retail eyecare stores. The company's products include sunglasses, eyeglasses, ophthalmic glasses and contact lenses.