Company Profile

New Millennium Iron Corp is a Canadian company that involves in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's properties are KeMag, NuTac, Lac Ritchie, T-Kemag, LabMag and T-LabMag. Its key project is the Taconite project.New Millennium Iron Corp along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. Its projects include taconite properties and DSO project.