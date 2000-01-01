New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NMFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NMFC
- Market Cap$1.329bn
- SymbolNYSE:NMFC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINUS6475511001
Company Profile
New Mountain Finance Corp is an investment management company. It invests in equity interests such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments.