New Nadina Explorations Ltd (TSX:NNA)

North American company
Market Info - NNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NNA

  • Market CapCAD1.280m
  • SymbolTSX:NNA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
  • Currency
  • ISINCA6475673043

Company Profile

New Nadina Explorations Ltd is an exploration stage company. The firm is engaged in the exploration of mineral resources. Its properties include Saskatchewan, Silver Queen, Monument Diamond, Greenwood, and DHK Diamonds Inc.

Latest NNA news

