New Nordic Healthbrands AB develops herbal supplements, herbal remedies, and personal care products to satisfy specific health and beauty needs. The products are sold in North America, Europe, and Asia. Some products sold are Active legs, Active Liver, Apple Cider, Chili Burn, Clear brain, Ear tone, Equazen, Frutin gastro gel, Hair Gro, Hair Volume, Kilo trim, and Melissa Dream. Maximum revenue is generated from the Nordic region.New Nordic Healthbrands AB is a Sweden-based food supplement and naturopathy company. The products are classifies under Vitality, Diet, Beauty and Sport division.