Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc is a provider of private educational services in China. Its reportable segments include language training and test preparation. The company offers education for a lifetime, teaching skills that give students a crucial competitive advantage in the workplace and help improve their quality of life. Its wide range of educational programs, services, and products includes English and other foreign language training, overseas and domestic test preparation courses, all-subjects after-school tutoring, primary and secondary school education, educational content and software as well as online education.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments, and geographic presence.