New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9901)

APAC company
Market Info - 9901

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 9901

  • Market CapHKD0.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:9901
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG6470A1085

Company Profile

EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments, and geographic presence.

