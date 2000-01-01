New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9901)
EDU, founded in 1993, is the largest well-established one-stop shopping private educational services provider in China. EDU has had over 52.8 million student enrollments, including about 8.4 million enrollments in fiscal 2019. As of third-quarter fiscal 2020, EDU had a network of 1,416 learning centers, including 99 schools, 12 bookstores and access to a national network of online and offline bookstores through 160 third-party distributors and over 38,400 highly qualified teachers in 86 cities. EDU offers a diversified portfolio of educational programs, services and products to students in different age groups, including K-12 after-school tutoring for major academic subjects, overseas and domestic test preparations, nonacademic languages and services in vocational training, and so on.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments, and geographic presence.