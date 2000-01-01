Company Profile

New Pacific Metals Corp is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal mining properties in Bolivia, Canada, and China. The company operates through four segments, one being the corporate segment; the others being the mining segments focused on safeguarding the value of its exploration and development of mineral properties. Some projects include Silver Sand Project and RZY project.New Pacific Metals Corp is a Canadian Mining Issuer, in the business of exploring and developing precious metal mining properties in Bolivia, Canada and China. The company operates through two segments: investment and mining.