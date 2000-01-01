New Placer Dome Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NGLD)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NGLD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NGLD

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:NGLD
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA64804X1015

Company Profile

New Placer Dome Gold Corp is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring gold assets in the United States. The company is focused on exploration of projects including The Bolo Project, Kinsley Mountain Project and Troy.

Latest NGLD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .