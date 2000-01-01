New Placer Dome Gold Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:NGLD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NGLD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NGLD
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSX:NGLD
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA64804X1015
Company Profile
New Placer Dome Gold Corp is a junior exploration company focused on acquiring gold assets in the United States. The company is focused on exploration of projects including The Bolo Project, Kinsley Mountain Project and Troy.