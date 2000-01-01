New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NEWR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NEWR
- Market Cap$3.922bn
- SymbolNYSE:NEWR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS64829B1008
Company Profile
New Relic Inc is a software-as-a-service provider of software analytics products which allow users to monitor software performance with .NET, Java, JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby applications deployed in a cloud or in a data center.