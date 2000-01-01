New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NRZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NRZ

  • Market Cap$6.744bn
  • SymbolNYSE:NRZ
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64828T2015

Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in and managing, investments related to residential real estate in the United States.

Latest NRZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .