New Standard Energy Ltd (ASX:NSE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NSE
- Market CapAUD3.290m
- SymbolASX:NSE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINAU000000NSE0
Company Profile
New Standard Energy Ltd is an onshore hydrocarbon explorer. It is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas in the Canning Basin in Western Australia.