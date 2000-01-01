New Standard Energy Ltd (ASX:NSE)

APAC company
Company Info - NSE

  • Market CapAUD3.290m
  • SymbolASX:NSE
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000NSE0

Company Profile

New Standard Energy Ltd is an onshore hydrocarbon explorer. It is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas in the Canning Basin in Western Australia.

