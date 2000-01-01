New Stratus Energy Inc (TSX:NSE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NSE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NSE
- Market CapCAD14.310m
- SymbolTSX:NSE
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA6488301079
Company Profile
New Stratus Energy Inc, is a Canadian resource company involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium and oil and gas.