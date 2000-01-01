Company Profile

New Talisman Gold Mines Ltd is engaged in mine development and mineral exploration. The company's projects include Talisman mine project and Rahu project. The Talisman mine comprises the maria, crown or welcome and mystery veins. The Talisman permit and the Karangahake gold project are located in the southern part of the Coromandel volcanic zone, a north northwest trending zone of Miocene to early Quaternary sub-aerial calc-alkaline volcanic. Its Rahu tenement lies to the north of the Talisman mine, New Zealand.