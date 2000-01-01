Company Profile

New Toyo International Holdings Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in printing and sale of paper packaging materials. Its operating segments include Specialty papers which include manufacture and sale of laminated aluminum paper products and other packaging products. Printed cartons and labels segment includes printing and sale of paper packaging materials. The trading segment includes the sale of raw materials, paper products, and equipment. And Investment holding segment includes Investing activities, including investment in associates and properties. It generates the majority of the revenue from Printed cartons and labels segment. It provides specialty packaging materials to the tobacco, food and beverage, wine, liquor and cosmetics industries in the Asia Pacific.New Toyo International Holdings Ltd is engaged in printing & sale of paper packaging materials. It also manufactures & sells laminated aluminium paper products & other packaging products and trades aluminium paper products, corrugated boxes and tissue.