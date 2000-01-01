New Trend Lifestyle Group (LSE:NTLG)

UK company
Market Info - NTLG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NTLG

  • Market Cap£1.010m
  • SymbolLSE:NTLG
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B8L0LP68

Company Profile

New Trend Lifestyle Group PLC provides products and services based on Feng Shui and the Emperor Star Astrology. Its services include building and office design consultancy, astrology readings, marriage matching, business talks, and seminars.

