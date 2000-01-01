New World Department Store China Ltd (SEHK:825)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 825

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 825

  • Market CapHKD2.310bn
  • SymbolSEHK:825
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorDepartment Stores
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG650071098

Company Profile

New World Department Store China Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in department store and other related businesses. The company is also engaged in property investment operations in Mainland China.

Latest 825 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .