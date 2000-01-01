New World Department Store China Ltd (SEHK:825)
Market Info - 825
Company Info - 825
- Market CapHKD2.310bn
- SymbolSEHK:825
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorDepartment Stores
- ISINKYG650071098
Company Profile
New World Department Store China Ltd and its subsidiaries are engaged in department store and other related businesses. The company is also engaged in property investment operations in Mainland China.