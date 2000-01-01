Company Profile

New World Development, or NWD, is the listed property arm of privately owned Chow Tai Fook, or CTF. NWD’s real estate business spans across residential developments in Hong Kong and mainland China, balanced with investment properties in retail malls, offices and hotels. CTF is owned by the Cheng family and the entity has a 44.4% stake in NWD. CTF also jointly owns investments with its listed entities. NWD has a 61% stake in listed NWS, which holds the group’s infrastructure and services assets in Hong Kong and China. Core assets within NWS include toll roads, aircraft leasing, construction and newly acquired insurer FT Life. A 75% stake in listed New World China Department Stores, operator of 31 department stores across mainland China, is also a minor contributor to the NWD group.New World Development Co Ltd is a real estate company. Its core business areas include property development, infrastructure and services, retail, and hotels and serviced apartments, boasting operations in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Macau.