New World Resources Class A (LSE:NWR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - NWR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - NWR
- Market Cap£2.460m
- SymbolLSE:NWR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCoal
- Currency
- ISINGB00B42CTW68
Company Profile
New World Resources PLC is a coking and thermal coal producer for the steel and energy sectors in Central Europe. It operates in Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Poland, and Germany.