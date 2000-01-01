Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp Inc is a US-based multi-bank holding company. The group operates in the business division of Banking operations which relates to the provision of services of the loan and deposit products and other financial services to the consumers and businesses. The company is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with an emphasis on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature below-market rents. The group also offers online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone services.New York Community Bancorp Inc has over $45 billion of total assets and operations spread across various locations across five states. It operates most of its business operations from the New York metropolitan area.