New York Mortgage Trust Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NYMT)
North American company
Company Info - NYMT
- Market Cap$1.507bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:NYMT
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Mortgage
- Currency
- ISINUS6496045013
New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related assets and, to a lesser extent, financial assets.