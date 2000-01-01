New York REIT Inc (NYSE:NYRT)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NYRT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NYRT

  • Market Cap$238.110m
  • SymbolNYSE:NYRT
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Office
  • Currency
  • ISINUS64976L2088

Company Profile

New York REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and operating commercial real estate in New York City. It invests in the public, non-traded investment offering in the New York City commercial real estate market.

Latest NYRT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .